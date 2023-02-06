OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Tromaine Briddell has been arrested after search and seizure warrants were used to search his home on Ocean Parkway, as well as a storage unit.
The Sheriff's Office says its Criminal Enforcement Team and allied agencies found about 756 grams of marijuana, 9 regulated firearms, several loaded high capacity magazines, and cocaine processing paraphernalia. Briddell is not allowed to have any guns or ammunition in the state of Maryland, accordiing to the Sheriffs Office.
Briddell has been charged with various firearm and controlled dangerous substance offenses and committed to the Worcester County Jail without bond.