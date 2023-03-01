Longtime Officer Retires from Milford Police

MILFORD, Del. - Today dozens of people gathered to celebrate the retirement of Capt. Ed Huey. He served the Milford Police Department for 33 years and got his start as a seasonal officer in Rehoboth Beach.
At the ceremony, Chief Ashe presented Huey with his retirement badge and made his last radio call.
Capt. Huey helped with many projects in the City including the North Milford Initiative, Community Policing Project, the DARE program, became Commander of the Special Operations Group, and much more.
He said one of the proudest moments of his career was, "-we closed down an open air drug market at a problematic bar on North Street and the City was able to purchase that property and turn that into a Headstart Building through the Delaware Community Clusters Against Substance Abuse.
And while Capt. Huey said he's had some close calls with criminals, he is grateful for the support from Milford in his career.
"-the support of just such a great community has just been outstanding and I don't think that I would be where I am today without the support of my community." said Capt. Huey.
He said he plans to spend his retirement continuing to be Scoutmaster for his son's Eagle Scout Troop 116.