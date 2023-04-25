DELMAR - Cpl. Keith Heacook's name and service is still front of mind in the community and beyond. He will continue to be honored at the annual Heacook Fest on April 30.
On April 25, 2021, Cpl. Heacook responded alone to a fight in progress call in the Yorkshire Estates community of Delmar. Heacook Fest organizer Doug Marshall remembers that day all too well.
"When his ambulance left that horrific scene, he was killed just on the other side of that woods from where I am standing," Marshall says.
Delaware State Police said the corporal was confronted by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson, who knocked him unconscious and repeatedly stomped his head. When more police units arrived, Cpl. Heacook was found unconscious with severe head injuries, according to troopers. The corporal was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for three days. His organs were harvested and he was taken off life support on April 28.
Now the Delmar community rallies to his honor and to support his family and the family of Wicomico County Cpl. Glenn Hilliard at the annual Heacook Fest. Hillard was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2022.
Maryland and Delaware State Police helicopters are scheduled to land at the Kylan barn in Delmar at 1 p.m. Sunday. That's followed by live performances from Wyes Guys, Jimmy Charles and, LOCASH. Proceeds benefit Operation We Care, Tunnel to Towers and Behind the Line.
"We dont love the fact we're here for two fallen officers, but we love the fact officers still wake up and go to work every day," Marshall says.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says Randon Wilkerson's case is scheduled for October 16, 2023.
"The Heacook family, Delmar PD, and the entire Town of Delmar are all in our thoughts today," Jennings says. "We remain ready to present our case and are determined to secure justice for a hero who died protecting his community."
Heacook Fest organizers are concerned about Sunday's forecast and say they've sold too many tickets to move the event indoors. WRDE First Alert Meteorologists are tracking the weather closely. Tickets to Heacook Fest are still on sale.