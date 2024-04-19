LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Historical Society is set to unveil a new exhibition titled "Voices Heard: The History and Legacy of the Black Community in Lewes," offering an illuminating look into the experiences of African Americans in the city. Opening with a reception on April 19, at the Lewes History Museum, the exhibit will feature 28 previously unseen photographs from the Daisey Family Legacy Collection and other private collections. These images serve as a window into the lives of African American residents of Lewes during the era of segregation in the 1950s and 1960s.
The Daisey Family has had a long history in the city of Lewes. Most recently they went up against the city for permission to demolish their family home of 60 years. The family said that the home was dated and they had outgrown it. In 2022, the Historic Preservation Architectural Review Commission denied their request. According to the city’s requirements, it could only be renovated since the home was built before 1940. It was not until August 2023 that approval was granted for the demolition. The demolition project began in March 2024.
Marcos Salaverria, the director of education at Lewes Historical Society, emphasized the importance of the exhibit stating, “We hope it fosters meaningful dialogue in today’s divisive climate”. Alongside the photographs, the exhibition will showcase the Lewes Historical Society's 2023 documentary, also titled "Voices Heard," providing further insight into the rich history and contributions of the Black community. The reception is open to the public, with admission to the museum priced at $5 for adults and free for children. The exhibit will run until Dec. 29, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with this important aspect of Lewes's heritage.