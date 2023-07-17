LEWES, De - It's arguably the greatest trophy in all of sports and Monday (July 17th) the NHL's Stanley Cup took a ride on the Cape May - Lewes Ferry.
The cup was escorted by the Delaware River and Bay Authority Police. Once on board the ferry it was taken out of it's case and displayed for ferry riders and workers to take pictures with.
The Cup started it's journey in Cape May and made it's way to Lewes. This journey was part of the Stanley Cup summer tour. Dating back to 1995 players and staff of the NHL's Stanley Cup Championship team get to spend 24 hours with the cup itself.
This year the Las Vegas Knights earned the right to lift the trophy. The tour started up in Amos, Quebec. That's the home town of Knights center Nicolas Roy. A number of other team members have now had their opportunity to hang out with the sports most prized possession.
Where it's headed from here remains unclear.