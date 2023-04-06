GEORGETOWN, Del. - Love Creek Elementary fifth grader Declan Durand will be going to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals after winning the Sussex County Libraries Regional Spelling Bee at Sussex Academy on Saturday.
Durand won with a correct spelling of the word "elegant," after lasting nine rounds and beating 18 other spellers from 10 schools.
The semifinals, which will take place on May 31 with finals taking place June 1, will be broadcast on both the ION and Bounce television networks.
Licensed speech pathologist and Speech at the Beach president Courtney Harrigan acted the pronouncer for the competition. Judges, whose job was to track words and verify their spelling, included Rachel Lynch, Sussex County Librarian, Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent, and educator and award-winning children’s author, Dr. Ilona Holland.
“Libraries are a perfect sponsor for a regional bee – we provide educational support and opportunities before, during and after school age,” Ms. Lynch said. “Spelling bees not only encourage proficiency in literacy skills, but also provide experience in healthy competition and overcoming the No. 1 fear of public speaking. These students did a fantastic job and should be commended. We can’t wait to see them back next year.”
This year's event was the first regional event in Sussex County to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Officials say the competition encourages the exploration of words and lifelong curiosity, with a focus on helping students set goals and dedicate time to study and prepare. They also say participation in the bee program also provides an opportunity for students to gain experience in public speaking and poise under pressure.
Contestants are tasked with studying a 4,000 word list to prepare for the Bee.