MILFORD, Del. - The community continues to search for answers after a Milford man was fatally shot by a Dewey Beach police officer, a case that remains under investigation by Delaware State Police.
"You could be having a bad day he would just come in and I guarantee he'll bring a smile on your face," said Daniel Shockley, a childhood friend of Rodney K. Robinson II, the man who was fatally shot by police during a officer-involved shooting in Dewey Beach.
Former teammates say the 21-year-old shared a passion for football.
"He was just a goofy kid at practice and games but when he got into the game it was all about business," said Tyron Mifflin, a former teammate and best friend of Robinson.
Delaware State Police say Robinson had a gun inside the Starboard restaurant early Saturday morning. They say he ran out and Dewey Beach Police chased him into a back alley.
That's where state police say a Dewey officer shot Robinson.
The ACLU of Delaware says this incident leaves more questions than answers.
"They should be looking for ways to turn down the heat in those situations and not have to use a deadly force and that that should only be a case of last resort. Right now we just don't know enough about the situation to make that kind of judgment," said Mike Brickner, the Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware.
Brickner also expressed concerns about transparency throughout this investigation after hearing about the substitute proposal for Senate bill 149.
Adding that Delaware’s LEOBOR statute is the worst in the nation for transparency, making the state a leader in police secrecy.
He says 'police secrecy' will only lead to people making up their own assumptions of what happened.
Shockley says he sees cases like this all the time.
"We would like to see some sort of change. I don't know when, I don't know how.
But we as a society have to figure out a way to come together and create peace amongst police officers, African Americans that's something I would love to see and just come together as one," added Shockley.
Upset it had to happen to their best friend.
"We all know he wasn't trying to shoot nobody at all, we all know he wasn't trying to shoot no police," said Tyron Mifflin, a childhood friend of Robinson.
On Wednesday Delaware State Police released a statement that read:
"The Delaware State Police would like to thank the community for their patience as the active investigation involving the Dewey Beach Police Officer-Involved Shooting continues.
We recognize numerous questions remain unanswered, and we assure you the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is aggressively working through this investigative process.
Although these criminal investigations take time, the Delaware State Police remains committed to providing updates and information as soon as it becomes available.
We ask the community to follow the Delaware State Police on Facebook and Twitter for any news updates regarding this incident, and again we thank you for your patience."
Due to the ongoing investigation, the ACLU of Delaware says it could be months before we have more answers.