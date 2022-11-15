DELAWARE - Delawareans can soon bid on low-digit surf fishing plates being auctioned by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Bidding will take place online between Nov. 22 and Dec. 9. The annual auction will start at 9 a.m. The minimum bid for a low-digit surf fishing plate is $250 and the auction will benefit Delaware State Parks.
Bidders will have the option to bid on 15 specific tags, including numbers with just two or three digits. There will also be eight "choice" categories in which the highest bidder in each range can choose a number within that category that hasn't already been sold.
According to DNREC, surf-fishing tags numbered 1 through 200 are limited to vehicles registered in Delaware by state law.
A low-digit surf fishing plate is not required to drive-on surf fish in Delaware State Parks. Annual and two-year surf fishing permits from DNREC are expected to go on sale within the next few weeks.
Visit destateparks.com/LowDigitTags for more information.