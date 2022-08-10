LEWES, Del.- Lower-than-average standardized test scores of Delaware high school students sparked an alarm in both parents and educators.
Delaware testing data shows that, historically, students barely scrape by. This year, scores were even lower, especially in English language arts.
Grades third through eighth ranked just below 50% in English language arts and only 47% of high school students proficient in reading.
Jennifer Noonan, children's librarian at Lewes Public Library, said she was caught off guard by the drop in scores but has no doubt that they will bounce back.
"It is going to take time to make some of that ground back up, but I do believe that we have the resources to do it and people are interested in coming back to the library," Noonan said.
Odin Powers, 4, is just learning to read. He's one of many kids who rely on their parents and grandparents to help them.
Frank Powers, Odin's grandpa, said the library helps the kids stay on top of their reading by providing programs to young readers.
"They read, make an entry and then they put a sticker on their entry. It disciplines them to read a little each day on something," Powers said.
Getting even the smallest readers up to speed is a priority of the Lewes Public Library.
Noonan says she thinks the pandemic played a major role in this drop.
"A lot of home environments are not set up to help an efficient style of learning. And so many kids really struggled," Noonan said.
Noonan said she believes, despite the drop, there is enough renewed energy to bounce back.