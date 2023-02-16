Lowered Speed Limits in Milton Raise Concern

MILTON, Del. - The Town of Milton has decided to lower speed limits and new signs have been installed on Federal Street, Front Street, and Lavinia Street. This comes after months of town council discussions to improve safety.
Threasa Brittingham who lives in town said the change was not well communicated, leading to more tickets and confusion as to why it happened in the first place, "I would like to see our council talk to the people, I would, I would like to see.. there are a few that do don't get me wrong, but I would like to see our council, especially our vice mayor talk with the people."
While Brittingham does not see a safety issue with these roadways, John Wurtenberger said that reducing speed limits can only help, especially around so many pedestrians and bicyclists using the Rails to Trails path, "I don't think it will hurt anything, I think it would be good if most people slowed down and that would be a good thing."
More than three new signs were installed by the Town and DelDOT.
Brittingham said that speeding is an issue that needs to be addressed, but cannot be solved simply with more signage, "I don't think more signs are going to help. The ones we have now don't help. It has to start on a bigger level. Our children need better education when it comes to driving. This is bigger than just Milton roads."
The Town uses speed radars to track data on how often people go over the speed limit. Mayor Collier said that most people were approaching the sign at speeds well over 25 miles-per-hour.
Collier hopes this action will improve safety but also encourage walking and bicycling, "So we're just trying to avoid a serious accident and create a little more cushion of safety. This is not about anything other than protecting the people who use the right of way."
The next Town Council meeting will be on February 20 at 6:30 p.m. here.