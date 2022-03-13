MILTON, Del. — At 11:00 am on Sunday, the 9th annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K race kicked off with more than 400 runners registering for the event.
First place runner Ryan Baker who came in at 16 minutes and 40 seconds.
"I run for sport for my school and also for fun so I've been training at this for a while," Baker said.
The race was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race is sponsored by Irish Eyes and will benefit the Milton Fire Department, Milton Chamber of Commerce, the Gladys Wilkins Seeding The Future Scholarship fund", and the Milton 4th of July fireworks fund.
Entry to the race was $35 and organizers of the race said they're looking forward to surpassing the $20,000 they raised back in 2019.