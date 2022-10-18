Luxury Home Demand Outweighs Supply in Coastal Communities

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern and southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&