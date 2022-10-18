Luxury Home Demand Outweighs Supply in Coastal Communities

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Luxury homes are flying off the market almost as fast as they enter it along the coast.
According to relators, average time on the market for a home over 2 million dollars is just 15 days.
The high price tags of these luxury beachside homes are not deterring many buyers. Ashlee Reed Hidell with the Debbie Reed Team at RE/MAX said, in some ways, there aren't enough houses to go around.
"There is a lack of supply. We've got buyers waiting in the wings who are waiting for certain properties to become available," Hidell said.
Southern Delaware Tourism said the boost in the housing market is causing a boom for the economy. However, not everyone is in the market for a million-dollar home.
Mortgage lenders WRDE spoke with said rising interest rates are hitting middle-class homeowners hard.
"That monthly payment for them effects them a lot more than folks who are able to afford a luxury home/beach front type property," said Joe Gensoli at Envoy Mortgage.
High interest rates are causing potential buyers like Matt Londen to explore more options.
"I have gone more in depth when looking. You don't want to take on a project that is going to cause a headache," Londen said.