SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- It's been over four days since 43-year-old Sidney Wolf of Clarksburg, Maryland was killed after being kicked out of his ride with five other people.
Delaware State Police are still looking to piece together the details as to what happened early Sunday morning south of Dewey Beach on Coastal Highway.
Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto says a full investigation needs to be completed before the Lyft driver is charged with any crimes.
"That involves interviewing any witnesses that were present and/or come forward, evaluating the scene itself, gathering any physical evidence and all of these processes like I said can take several months before that is done," Cpl. DeMalto said.
Delaware State Police has not released the name of the Lyft driver that was driving in the left lane southbound on Coastal Highway and kicked out the six passengers into the middle of the highway but police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Andrea Palmer is an Uber driver who has done Lyft rides before. She was outraged when she heard what had happened and says the drop-off was illegal.
"The rules say and I think for both Uber and Lyft that you can cancel a ride mid-ride but you are to drop the passengers off in a safe location," Palmer said. "If anybody thinks Coastal Highway anywhere is safe. I mean I don't know if they just had a lapse in judgment or if that was a regular thing but it's just outrageous."
Sidney Wolf is being remembered as a man who adored his friends and his family was his number one priority and he was such a loving person.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted his former staffer "worked relentlessly for the betterment of all New Yorkers."
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Wolf's friends to support his wife Lindsey and his two daughters.
The funeral service to honor Wolf's will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis, Missouri.