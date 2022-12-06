Annapolis, MD. - Governor Larry Hogan announced today that state officials within the executive branch will be barred from using Tik Tok, as well as other Russian and Chinese products and platforms.
According to the state, this is an emergency cyber security directive intended to prevent risks concerning cyber espionage, surveillance of government entities, and inappropriate collection of personal information.
The state also claims measures will be implemented to prevent the installation of these products, as well as immediately removing existing products from state networks.