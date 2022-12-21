MAGNOLIA, Del. - A 42-year-old man is dead after being murdered by his neighbor after attempting to help with a domestic dispute, says Delaware State Police (DSP).
According to DSP, just after midnight on December 20th, troopers were sent to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia regarding a physical altercation.
When they got there, Troopers say they discovered that 27-year-old Gadiel Haro from Magnolia had been arguing with his girlfriend, a 26-year-old, when it became physical and Haro assaulted her. They say a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old went to their neighbor for help, a 42-year-old man also from Magnolia. The man attempted to help out, said DSP, when Haro began choking the man until he fell unconscious, later pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say they were able to take Haro into custody without issue, charging him for the following time:
- Murder Second Degree (Felony)
- Strangulation (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)
- Offensive Touching
DSP says Haro was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.