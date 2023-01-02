MAGNOLIA, Del. - A car crash on Route 1 late Monday morning sent a driver to the hospital.
The collision happened around 11:40 a.m. when a 70-year-old man from Dover driving a Dodge Charger merged onto northbound Route 1. He then ran off the right side of the road into a ditch, according to Delaware State Police, and at some point also struck a tree.
Police say no other cars were involved in the crash and the driver was transported to an area hospital for possible injuries.
No additional details are available at this time but WRDE will continue update this story.