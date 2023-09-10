Magnolia, DE - A Magnolia man is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash.
According to Delaware State Police, the collision involved two cars, a white 2017 Ford Escort and a black 2023 Mazda CX-30. According to preliminary findings, the Ford Escort was speeding south on Clapham Road while the Mazda CX-30 was heading northbound on the same road, north of Sophers Row. For reasons yet unknown, the Ford Escort veered out of its lane and crossed the centerline.
Police say the Mazda tried to swerve, but still hit the Ford. Meanwhile, police say the Ford continued its path, veering off the roadway and into a densely wooded area- eventually running into a bunch of trees and flipping onto its side.
Tragically, the driver of the Ford, a 63-year-old man from Magnolia, lost his life in the crash. The young driver of the Mazda, a 16-year-old girl from Milford, emerged from the incident without any injuries. However, an 11-year-old passenger who was also in the Mazda was hurt and taken to the hospital.
The aftermath of the collision necessitated the closure of the roadway for approximately 3.5 hours.