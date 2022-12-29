ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - Preventative maintenance will take place on the Verrazano Bridge, which provides access to Assateague State Park and Assateague Island National Seashore, and the parallel pedestrian bridge on Stephen Decatur Highway beginning Jan. 4. Divers will place grout and secure concrete bags underwater at the base of the bridge to create a protection mat to stabilize sand around the piers.
Work is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Jan. 11. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close one lane on the bridge to ensure safety for drivers and workers and use flaggers to guide drivers through the work zone.
Visit MDOT SHA's Project Portal or visit their homepage for a list of major projects on Maryland roads.