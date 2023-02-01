Major Downtown Milton Streets Could Become One Way

MILTON, Del. - Milton is looking into the possibility of turning some major streets downtown into one ways to increase parking spots and bike lanes like Chestnut Street, Union Street, Federal Street, and Mulberry Street.
The town has received $10,000 from the Delaware Bicycle Council for the feasibility study. The City Manager Kristy Rogers says the study would still cost the town $130,000 overall.
According Rogers, the town is discussing making certain roads one ways to be able to add bike lanes and more parking spaces.
Owner of 302 bicycles says he's excited to see accommodations for bicyclists, "It's cool to have bike lanes, make the town more bike friendly and more accessible - we get a lot of people they want to find ways to get to trails and want to be able to ride around town more."
However others say this would cause more of a jam when trying to park on the narrow streets, "You have a bunch of cars that file up behind you and on the other side you're blocking both sides of the roads so I could see where they definitely need to.. they can't widen the roads so they definitely need to do something."
The town plans to discuss their options for this further at the council's Feb. 6 meeting.