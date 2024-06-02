SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will commence the first major phase of the South Salisbury Boulevard bridge replacement project over the Wicomico River in Salisbury the week of June 3.
The initial phase of this four-part project involves the demolition of one side of the existing bridge. Scheduled to begin on Monday at 7 a.m., crews will close the northbound lanes of US 13 and redirect traffic to two temporary lanes, maintaining southbound traffic flow. Demolition of the east portion of the bridge will follow this traffic shift, said MDOT SHA.
Contractor George & Lynch Inc., from Dover, will oversee the work, utilizing reflective barrels, temporary traffic signs and variable message boards to manage traffic through the work zone.
Originally constructed in 1937, the bridge remains safe for public use but is nearing the end of its service life, said MDOT SHA. The project will not only replace the existing bridge but also include several enhancements:
- ADA-Compliant Sidewalks: New sidewalks along both sides of the bridge
- Shared-Use Path: A path for hikers and bikers on the east side of US 13B between East Carroll Street and East Main Street
- Refined Traffic Signal Timing: Improved timing at the US 13B/East Carroll Street intersection to provide lead time for pedestrian crossings
- Road Resurfacing: Resurfacing of US 13B between E. Carroll and Calvert streets
The entire project is expected to be completed by 2026, weather permitting.