OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City environmental organizations are coming together for the Second Annual Collaborative Beach and Street Cleanup on Tuesday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Fourth Street and the Boardwalk.
Assateague Coastal Trust, Beach Heroes-OC, Maryland Coastal Bays Program, Ocean City Surf Club, OC Go Green, Surfrider Foundation and the Town of Ocean City, through the Ocean City Green Team, are hosting the community beach cleanup. These groups coordinate cleanups and other environmentally focused events throughout the year, not only in Ocean City but across the region.
Anyone can participate and representatives from each organization will set up an area on the beach at Fourth Street and the Boardwalk for volunteers to register, pick up supplies and learn more about their initiatives. However, a waiver must be signed upon arrival.
Volunteers are asked to bring their collected trash back to Fourth Street and the beach by 9:30 a.m. to celebrate their hard work and weigh the trash. The town will then properly dispose of it. Organizers say those interested in collecting trash beyond the walkable areas are welcome to do so and can bring their findings to the weigh-in site.
Organizers say the Town of Ocean City Public Works Department does an outstanding job keeping the beaches and streets clean, however, microplastics, debris on side streets, in sand dunes and buried in the sand are ongoing challenges.
Other upcoming cleanups can be found at the Adopt Your Beach/Street Program.