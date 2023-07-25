Delaware State Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he robbed an employee of Wild Quail Golf and Country Club and held her at gunpoint.
Police arrived at Wild Quail Golf and Country Club around 11 a.m on July 21. According to police an unknown man had come into the country club and demanded cash from a teenage employee and held her at gunpoint. The man who was later identified as Jason Knight pushed the employee up against a refrigerator to block her from running away.
Knight did not steal any money but did take personal property from the employee and ran away, police said.
After further investigation police identified the suspect as Knight and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Knight was arrested on July 25 and charged with:
Robbery First Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)
Offensive Touching
Knight has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,500.