LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a man for burglarizing Grotto Pizza in Lewes Saturday morning.
Police say the man arrested is 38-year-old Jacob Capozio of Lewes. It was around 9:36 a.m. Saturday when troopers responded to Grotto Pizza in Lewes for a reported trespassing. When troopers arrived, the business was closed and in the process of being opened for the day. They saw Capozio sitting on the ground in a fenced area behind Grotto Pizza.
The troopers announced their presence to try to wake Capozio up, who seemed to be sleeping. Capozio finally woke up after another announcement. At the time, he was wearing a Grotto Pizza polo shirt. An employee identified the polo as a shirt worn by employees and confirmed that it had been removed from their inventory inside the store. An employee also verified that Capozio was not an employee. Video surveillance showed that Capozio had entered the store and removed merchandise that was worth less than $1,500.
Police say Capozio was taken into custody and charged with third degree burglary, theft under $1,500, and third-degree criminal trespass.