SEAFORD, Del.-- A traffic stop in Seaford led to the arrest of a 44-year-old Laurel man who, police said, was in possession of drugs and weapons Sunday evening.
According to Seaford Police Department, at about 11:28 p.m. Sunday, officers on routine patrol in the area of 50 S. Market St., observed a Silver Cadillac CTS, with a window tint violation, allegedly operated by Carlo Munoz-Barreto, who also faced active felony DSP warrants for his arrest.
A traffic stop was initiated, and when the driver opened the door, police said a handgun was observed inside the driver’s door pocket.
Munoz-Barreto was immediately taken into custody.
"A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 58.1 grams of cocaine, 10 bags of heroin, 519 grams of marijuana, 49 pills of hydrochlorothiazide, digital scales, a box of plastic baggies, .22 caliber long rifle ammunition, numerous types of prescription pills, and an extended magazine loaded with (19) 9mm bullets," the police report stated. In addition, the handgun was also found to be loaded with (12) 9mm bullets.
Authorities said he possessed around $2,826 in cash, which was also seized.
According to the Seaford Police Department press release, Carlo Munoz-Barreto was charged with the following crimes:
• Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
• Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a person prohibited who also possessed Controlled Substances (Felony) - 3 counts
• Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
• Manufacture/Deliver/ PWID Controlled Substance (Felony) - 2 counts
• Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony) - 2 counts
• Possess Consume any Prescription drug, not a controlled substance (Misdemeanor) - 8 counts
• Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except for Human Growth Hormone without a prescription (Misdemeanor)
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not related to personal use quantity Marijuana or Person Under 18 (Misdemeanor) -3
• Operating a vehicle with improper Window Tinting
The suspect was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional
Institution on a cash-only bail of $139,850. Munoz-Barreto was also issued an unsecured bail for the DSP theft warrant