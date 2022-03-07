HEBRON, Md. - A man recently indicted on charges related a 2010 cold case murder in Wicomico County.
According to Maryland State Police, 32-year-old Ryan Joseph Ellis of Princess Anne was indicted by the Wicomico County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Ellis was arrested Monday morning at his home and taken to the Wicomico County Detention center where he is being held without bond.
According to investigators, troopers respond in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2010 to a home on Ocean Gateway in Hebron where they found Preston Hylan Morehouse of Melbourne, Fl. shot inside the front door of the home. Morehose was declared dead at the scene.
Maryland State Police homicide detectives took over the investigation of the case. Through their investigation, detectives identified Ellis as a suspect.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office presented its case to the Grand Jury, which indicted Ellis. No other suspects have been charged in this case.