MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police detectives have arrested one man for a shooting outside Paradise Grill last summer, but need help finding more people.
On the night of June 2, 2023, at approximately 11:06 p.m., law enforcement responded to Paradise Grill following reports of gunfire. When they got there, they say they found several men were fighting with another man inside the bar. The bouncer escorted the group of men outside, say police, but the group went back inside to try to fight the man again.
They say the man then left the bar drove away with two women. As they left the parking lot, the group followed them. Police say they began firing gunshots at the car, but the car kept driving and did not stop. Everyone involved left the area.