OCEAN PINES, Md. – On June 21, an officer met with a victim in Ocean Pines, Maryland, regarding a burglary and assault allegedly committed by her estranged boyfriend, Richard Allan Lehman Jr. The incident reportedly began in the early morning hours of June 20, when Lehman is accused of entering the victim's residence without her knowledge. During this time, he allegedly took a photograph of the victim while she was sleeping and later posted it on his social media account. The victim discovered the photograph the following day.
On the same day she discovered the photograph, Lehman returned to the victim’s residence. According to the victim, Lehman knocked before entering the house uninvited. He allegedly entered the house in search of the victim’s new boyfriend. The victim reported that when she attempted to push Lehman out of the house, she was physically assaulted by him.
Following these events, an investigating officer obtained a warrant for Lehman’s arrest. Lehman was taken into custody on June 23. After his initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner, Lehman was detained in the Worcester County Detention Center without bond. He is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Judge.
Lehman faces charges of burglary in the fourth degree and assault in the second degree.
For further information, please contact Josh Davis, Ocean Pines Association Director of Marketing and Public Relations, at jdavis@oceanpines.org or via cell at 443-366-1844.