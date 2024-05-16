SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Michael Lacey from Valley Stream, New York, following his involvement in a series of fraudulent credit card transactions totaling over $10,400. Lacey was apprehended in New Jersey and brought to Delaware on May 13, to face multiple felony charges.
The investigation began on May 13, 2024 when troopers were called to Coastal Wine and Spirits in Milton, where it was reported that two men had used a counterfeit credit card to purchase more than $3,800 in merchandise. Days later, on May 17, police were alerted to a similar incident at Hickman’s Discount Liquors in Ocean View, where a man, later identified as Lacey, used a fake credit card to buy over $6,600 worth of items.
Through an investigation, DSP identified Lacey as a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest. Upon his extradition to Delaware, Lacey was processed at Troop 2 and faced several charges, including two counts of Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft, two counts of Theft – Organized Retail Crime over $1,500, one count of Unlawful Use of a Stolen Payment Card over $1,500, four counts of Unlawful Use of a Stolen Payment Card over $1,500 and Victim is Over 62, one count of Theft by False Pretense over $1,500, and one count of Conspiracy 2nd Degree.
Following his arraignment by Justice of the Peace Court 2, Lacey was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an $11,000 secured bond.