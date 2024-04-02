SALISBURY, MD – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect in the murder and kidnapping case of 31-year-old Tiyavauna Britt.
Kenneth Stefan Bradley, 40, of Cambridge, Maryland, was indicted on March 29 on multiple charges including:
-First-degree murder
-Second-degree murder
-First-degree assault
-Second-degree assault
-Kidnapping
-False imprisonment
-Reckless endangerment
Bradley is now currently being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Police still have not found Britt's body and the investigation into this case is ongoing. According to official reports Britt was last seen at her workplace in Delaware on Feb. 7th. Later her vehicle was found in the Easton area. Maryland State Police claim that "Britt and Bradley were known to each other prior to her disappearance."
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading this investigation with help from local police departments in Easton and Cambridge. Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Scott Sears at 443-783-7230.