LEWES, Del.- A Millsboro man is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a deadly crash....and then running away from the scene.
Police say 46-year-old Jason Wilcox was driving a Land Rover on Route Nine Christmas Eve when he struck a Honda that was turning onto the road from Minos Conaway. Delaware State Police troopers say three people--including a nine-year-old girl--were ejected from the Honda and killed.
Police say Wilcox ran away after the accident before officers arrived. Troopers say they identified Wilcox as the driver and arrested him Christmas Day. He is now facing:
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony) – three counts
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury – four counts
- Numerous traffic charges
Police say the three victims were identified as Gerald Huss, 74, of Lewes, Delaware; Jessica Guida, 35, of Temple, Pennsylvania; and Jovie Wright, 9, of Temple, Pennsylvania.