DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Dewey Beach Police arrested a man from Dover for having a gun while under the influence and disorderly conduct following an altercation off of Coastal Highway.
On Sunday, June 2, at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers from the Dewey Beach Police Department responded to a reported altercation near a restaurant on Coastal Highway.
Upon arrival, officers engaged with several individuals at the scene. An eyewitness reported that one of the involved parties might be carrying a gun. Officers identified and approached Bryce S. Byers, a 28-year-old from Dover, who showed physical signs of a recent altercation, including swelling, bruising and bleeding.
Police said Byers exhibited suspicious behavior, including a bladed stance and keeping his right hand concealed in his front hoodie pocket. When questioned about the presence of a firearm, Byers attempted to evade the officers but was swiftly apprehended. A loaded Glock 42 .380 handgun was discovered concealed in Byers' possession. Despite having a valid Delaware Concealed Deadly Weapons permit, Byers showed signs of intoxication.
A blood search warrant was obtained, and a blood sample was collected for further analysis. Byers has been charged with Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence and Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Engaging in Violent, Tumultuous, or Threatening Behavior. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of an $850 secure bond.