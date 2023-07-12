MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police responded to a local hospital on July 11 at 10:15 a.m. after receiving a call about a patient with a gunshot wound. Police spoke with the man, who explained he accidently shot himself at his home. The man was identified as 44-year-old Robert Bishop of Millsboro, who police say is a convicted felon, prohibited from owning and possessing a firearm.
Bishop was taken into police custody and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, reckless endangering second degree, and failure to comply with taking photos and fingerprints.
No one else was injured in this incident, and police recovered the firearm, ammunition, and crossbow from Bishop's residence. Bishop was issued a $13,500 unsecured bond and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,000 cash bond for several capiases.