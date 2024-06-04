LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Tyler Draine of Rehoboth Beach on charges of aggravated menacing and related offenses following a road rage incident on Saturday afternoon.
On June 1, at about 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a knife near Coastal Highway and Wescoats Road. According to DSP, a white male suspect on a moped stopped in front of a car at a red light on Coastal Highway. The suspect then approached the car, threatening the two occupants with a knife. As the victims called 911, the suspect fled Southbound on Coastal Highway on the moped.
Shortly thereafter, a trooper spotted a white male matching the suspect's description driving southbound near Airport Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Tyler Draine. During the stop, Draine failed to comply with verbal commands and attempted to flee across Coastal Highway, running in front of multiple cars. After a brief foot pursuit, Draine was apprehended, and a search revealed he was carrying a pocketknife.
Draine was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts
- Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts
- Disorderly Conduct – 2 counts
- Carry a Concealed Dangerous Instrument
- Resisting Arrest
- Expired Tags
- Crossing at Other Than a Crosswalk
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $6,202 unsecured bond.