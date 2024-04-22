BLADES, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Harold Dixon of Blades after his involvement in a shooting incident on Sunday morning, April 21.
According to DSP, the incident occurred at around 8:21 a.m. at a house on East Fifth Street. Authorities were called to the scene following reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, troopers discovered that several shots had been fired and a black car was observed speeding away from the location.
A detailed description of the vehicle and the suspect led to the quick identification and arrest of Dixon. The investigation revealed that Dixon was engaged in an argument with a woman and subsequently fired multiple shots into the ground outside the house. During the incident, a child was present inside the home. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
Dixon was transported to Troop 5, where he faced multiple felony charges including:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Aggravated Menacing
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Following his arraignment by Justice of the Peace Court 3, Dixon was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $107,000 cash bond.