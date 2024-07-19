arrest graphic

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -An argument that Rehoboth Beach Police say became physical led to the Thursday morning arrest of 45-year-old Joseph Milano of Columbia, Pennsylvania. According to police, they were called to a hotel on Olive Ave. The investigation states the Milano had been arguing for several hours with his 34-year-old girlfriend also from Columbia. Police say, Milano hit her in the face, choked her, and attempted to smother her with a pillow.

The investigation shows, she was able to get free by kicking Milano. 

Milano was charged with the following:
· Two Counts of Strangulation (felonies)
· Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (felony)
· Assault in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)
· Offensive Touching (misdemeanor)
· Disorderly Conduct (misdemeanor)
 
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.
 
Milano's arrest is the second assault case this month near the boardwalk area.