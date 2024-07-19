REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -An argument that Rehoboth Beach Police say became physical led to the Thursday morning arrest of 45-year-old Joseph Milano of Columbia, Pennsylvania. According to police, they were called to a hotel on Olive Ave. The investigation states the Milano had been arguing for several hours with his 34-year-old girlfriend also from Columbia. Police say, Milano hit her in the face, choked her, and attempted to smother her with a pillow.
The investigation shows, she was able to get free by kicking Milano.