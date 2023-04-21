LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Jhalir Henry of Delmar as one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Corey Mumford on April 14.
Detectives developed Henry as a suspect during their investigation. Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in the 30000 block of Johnson Road in Salisbury on Friday, April 21. Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department located Henry and arrested him without incident.
As of Friday afternoon, Henry is incarcerated in Maryland and will be extradited to Delaware, where he will be charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first degree conspiracy.
The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. on April 14 at the Wexford Village Apartments in Laurel. According to police, officers from the Laurel Police Department arrived to find Mumford with multiple gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings. They began CPR and life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived. Mumford was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Laurel Police Department requested that Delaware State Police assume the investigation.
A celebration of life for Mumford is scheduled for Sunday.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this shooting and working to identify other suspects. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859 or to send the state police a private Facebook message.