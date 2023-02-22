MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department says they have arrested 44-year-old Bernard H. Williams Jr. after pulling him over on North DuPont Boulevard Saturday night where he was seen driving on the wrong side of the road.
After Williams was pulled over, officers say they tested him for DUI, but he failed, which led to his arrest.
Police say a search of Williams' car aided by a K9 unit found 4.3 grams of cocaine, a loaded 40mm handgun, a fixed baton, and an undisclosed amount of money.
The department says that Williams was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited
- Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited
- Two counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- 4th Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Two counts of Fail to Remain Within a Single Lane
- Driving the Wrong Way on a One Way Road
- Stop, Park, or Leave Standing any Vehicle Upon a Roadway
They say Williams was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #7, and is being held at Sussex Correction Institution on $60,540 secured bail.