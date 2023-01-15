TOWNSEND, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend, Delaware for assault and related charges after a shooting.
Police say it was on the 14th around 7:35 p.m. that troopers responded to the 600 block of Cannery Lane in Townsend for a reported shooting.
Police say that when troopers arrived, they learned that Vangorder got in an argument with a 28-year-old man at the house.
Police say that during the argument, Vangorder shot the man once in the upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that Vangorder was taken into custody at the scene without a fight. Troopers recovered the 9mm handgun used at the house.
Vangorder was taken to Troop 2, where he was charged with the following crimes:
Assault First Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)