arrest for assault
Delaware State Police

TOWNSEND, Del. -

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend, Delaware for assault and related charges after a shooting.

Police say it was on the 14th around 7:35 p.m. that troopers responded to the 600 block of Cannery Lane in Townsend for a reported shooting.

Police say that when troopers arrived, they learned that Vangorder got in an argument with a 28-year-old man at the house.

Police say that during the argument, Vangorder shot the man once in the upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that Vangorder was taken into custody at the scene without a fight. Troopers recovered the 9mm handgun used at the house.

Vangorder was taken to Troop 2, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)