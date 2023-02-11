SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Colby Camper of Harrington on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop that happened late Friday night in Seaford.
Police say it was around 11:40 p.m. when a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Civic traveling southbound on Coverdale Road south of Mill Park Drive at a very high rate of speed. The trooper stopped the Civic and contacted the driver, who was identified as Colby Camper. Camper did not have his license with him and seemed to be very nervous. During the stop the trooper learned that Camper had just purchased drugs and had a gun inside of the car. Camper was taken into custody and a search of the Civic led to the discovery of a concealed handgun, roughly 9 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Camper was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
- Numerous traffic offenses