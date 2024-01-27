Man arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop in Laurel

LAUREL, Del.- On Thursday, January 25th, Delaware State Police arrested 42- year-old Edsel Wootten, III, for drugs charges following a traffic stop in Laurel. According to police, at around 10:50 p.m., Delaware Probation and Parole officers were checking out West Street in Laurel. Police say they saw a car not using its turn signal when it went into the First Stop gas station. After stopping the car, they found one of the people inside was probationer Edsel Wootten, III.
Authorities say during the investigation detectives and probation officers found heroin in Wootten's pocket. Police took Wootten into custody, and later found more dugs like meth, crack, cocaine, and heroin when searching his property.
Police say Wootten is now facing serious charges for having and planning to sell drugs. Wootten was taken to Troop 4 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $18,300 cash bond.