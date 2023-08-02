CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police Department says they are looking for a man that broke out of the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center.
According to police, 19-year-old Darrin Lee Jeter from Rockville was in a hospital room when an unknown person in a black car approached the building and shot several times in to the Jeter's room window. They say the unknown person kicked the window out, allowing Jeter to escape with the person in their car.
Police say Jeter is described as an African American male, 5 foot 7 inches tall weighing around 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in braids with blonde tips. They Jeter was committed to to the Hospital Center for an Assault on Law Enforcement Officers.
The department says that their Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and discovered several shell casings. They say detectives were able to track Jeter to Montgomery county, where he has been located by allied law enforcement agencies.
The Cambridge Police Department is asking the assistance for the communities help with any information on this event. They are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-228-3333, and all calls can remain anonymous.