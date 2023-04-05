LAUREL, Del. - A Delmar man was arrested Tuesday night after Delaware State Police say he shot at officers following a 911 call claiming someone broke into his house.
Troopers responded to the house on Blue Bird Lane just before 8:15 p.m. following a 911 call from 64-year-old Roger Little. According to police, Little told dispatchers that he shot a man armed with a knife who broke into his house. Little said that there were also other people in his house, but did not answer follow-up questions asked by dispatchers.
Police say a trooper arrived and exited his patrol vehicle, after which Little fired rounds in his direction from the house. The trooper returned fire and other responding officers established a perimeter around the property.
Additional gunshots were heard while Little was still inside. A member of the State Police Conflict Management Team called Little and spoke with him on the phone, advising him to leave the house. Police say that after walking outside, Little got into an unoccupied police vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.
No one was hurt by gunfire. There were no injured people in Little's home and his claim that there had been intruders was not verified by police. A search of the home led to the recovery of a shotgun and several spent shotgun rounds.
Little was admitted to an area hospital to address preexisting medical concerns. Upon his release, he will be arraigned on a felony for first degree reckless endangering, a felony for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and third degree criminal trespassing. As of Wednesday afternoon he remains in custody while he receives medical care.