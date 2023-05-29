DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A 27-year-old Harrington man was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after police say he stole a beach patrol ATV and dragged an officer who tried to stop him.
According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, Michael Sabino was seen by an officer driving south in the northbound lanes of Route 1 on a four-wheeler with no headlights. He turned down Saulsbury Street before driving on the beach near Dagsworthy Street. The officer tried to stop Sabino, who then began to drive faster. He dragged the officer several feet, injuring him, before heading back towards Route 1 where he left the ATV behind a building and began to run.
Several officers found Sabino, who police say continued to fight with them and ended up hurting two more officers. Sabino was eventually arrested and taken to Beebe for treatment of minor injuries. One of the officers was also taken to Beebe to be treated for a hand injury.
Sabino was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors including DUI, two counts of second degree assault, three counts of third degree burglary, two counts of endangering welfare, theft over $1,500, and multiple traffic violations. He was arraigned and released on $25,050 unsecured bond.