DAGSBORO, Del. - Terry Toomey was arrested Thursday by state police after they say he stole a car and stopped at Bodie's Dairy Market later that day.
A report was made on Daisey Road around 4:15 p.m. of a car being stolen, according to police. The car was reportedly stolen out of a driveway along with fishing gear inside it.
Around 7 p.m., a Dagsboro Police Department officer saw the car being driven through the town. The driver, identified by police as 35-year-old Toomey, stopped at the Bodie's Dairy Market on Main Street. The officer took Toomey into custody without incident and turned him over to Delaware State Police.
Toomey was charged with a felony for theft of a motor vehicle as well as other charges for speeding, driving while suspended or revoked, and third degree criminal trespassing. Police say he had numerous active warrants for his arrest. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,167 cash bond.