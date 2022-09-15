WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Officials say that a man has been convicted of arson for a fire that took place in West Ocean City in June 2021.
The Worcester County Fire Marshals office says that they responded to a fire near the harbor that destroyed a home, a boathouse, damaged three other homes, and sent two firefighters to the hospital. They say that investigations showed that the fire was set by someone.
According to officials, John Edward Cropper was indicted by a jury on:
- Two counts of 1st degree arson
- One count of 2nd degree arson
- Three counts of malicious destruction of property
- Two counts of reckless endangerment
Officials say Cropper was found guilty on all counts after around an hour of deliberation.
Worcester County Fire Marshal Matthew Owens wants to thank the tireless efforts of the team of internal and allied investigators that spent hundreds of hours bringing this case to trial. The Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office, Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office K9 Division, Ocean City Police Department Forensic Investigation Unit and the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office all played a significant role in the successful outcome of this case.
Officials say that Cropper has a history of arson dating back to 1986, and will have a pre-trial sentencing investigation and psychological evaluation done before they figure out how long he will spend in prison.