Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Western Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind will also be associated with heavy rain and the chance of embedded thunderstorms tonight. This could result in localized wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&