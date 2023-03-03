BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A man has died after getting hit while crossing Route 13 Wednesday evening, according to Delaware State Police.
They say that at around 6:37 p.m., a Chrysler 300 driven by a 63-year-old man was driving north in the left lane, approaching the intersection with Rifle Range Road. At the same time, troopers say that a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 20-year-old woman was in the right lane, driving along side the 300.
For an unknown reason, police say that an adult man attempted to cross Route 13 from the west right as the 300 was approaching, and was subsequently hit. They then say that the 300 swerved, hitting the Cruze.
Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. They say the identity of the victim is being withheld until his family members are notified. They also say that neither of the drivers were injured.
Troopers say the road was closed around three hours while they investigated.
Delaware State Police says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.