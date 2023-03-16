SALISBURY, Md. - A man has died after a car crash involving a Maryland State Trooper that took place on March 6, according to Maryland State Police.
They say 73-year-old Daniel Clark from Norfolk, Virginia was receiving treatment for his injuries until just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, when he was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.
Police say that at around 7:30 a.m. on March 6, traffic was stopped on the Route 13 bypass in the area of St. Likes Road in Salisbury to remove a disabled car from a median.
They say during this time for unknown reasons, Corporal Kevin Moore, who was on-duty and driving his agency-issued marked Ram truck, hit Clark, who was driving a 2006 Honda Ridgeline. Police say this first crash caused a chain reaction, with the Ridgeline crashing into a 2007 Honda Accord afterward.
Both the trooper and driver of the Accord 34-year-old Mark Adkins from Salisbury were taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for injuries, says troopers, while Clark was taken by helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.