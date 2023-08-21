STOCKTON, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal says that they have investigated an explosion that killed an 80-year-old man on August 19.
According to the fire marshal, just after 8:45 a.m., the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company was sent with Pocomoke City EMS to Silva Road for a report of a trailer explosion.
They say firefighters and paramedics arrived and found the man with burn injuries on over 90% of his body. The fire marshal also says they found that a camper trailer at the home had experienced over pressurization.
Paramedics requested a Maryland State Police helicopter, says the fire marshal, which took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview medical center, the only adult burn trauma center in the state. They say the man later succumbed to his injuries. The name has not been revealed as of yet.
After an investigation, the fire marshal says that it was determined that the man was trying to use the stove inside the trailer, with evidence at the scene consistent with a propane gas explosion.
The fire marshal has determined that the explosion was accidental.
They stress that the public makes sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms not only in their home, but in their recreational vehicles and campers as well.