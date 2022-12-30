WILLARDS, Md. - A man has died after a single-car crash with a utility pole in Willards Thursday evening, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office (WSCO).
WSCO says that that deputies were sent to to the 8700 block of Bethel Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a single-car crash with injuries. When the deputies arrived, they say they found the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, the only person inside, not breathing and suffering from injuries as a result of the crash. They say they pronounced Lewis dead at the scene.
After an investigation, WSCO says that they discovered that Lewis was driving north on Bethel Road when, for an unknown reason, he swerved left and hit a utility pole, before entering a field and hitting a wooden structure used for crop irrigation, with the car reaching its final resting point after it broke through the structure.
WSCO says their Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and took over the investigation. They say the crash is still under investigation, so if anyone has any information that might help in this investigation, contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.