GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Georgetown man has passed away after being brutally attacked with a baseball bat in a Royal Farms.
Police say 24-year-old Kevin Shorter beat 38-year-old Paul McCarter with the bat on 10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Georgetown Royal Farms.
Police say McCarter was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but passed away Tuesday night.
Shorter is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution. He was was initially arrested for attempted murder, but trooper say upgraded charges for the suspect are pending at this time.
